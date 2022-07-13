NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (4-11) played host to the Fredericksburg Nationals (13-3) for the first time ever on Tuesday night and began the series with a convincing 6-2 victory.

Augusta would strike first in the second inning with an opposite-field single by Kadon Morton with two outs to score Adam Zebrowski and make it 1-0 GreenJackets.

They’d strike again in the fourth courtesy of a Braulio Vasquez solo homer deep to left-center to extend the advantage to 2-0.

The lead would jump up another run in the fifth as Brandon Parker brought in Francisco Floyd on a sacrifice fly to up the lead to 3-0.

The Tuesday starting pitcher for the GreenJackets, Rainiery Rodriguez, gave the Nationals no shot at coming back against him as he dealt six scoreless innings with just three hits allowed and six strikeouts to earn his first quality start of the season.

Fredericksburg would put themselves back in the game in the seventh inning after a two-run single by Sammy Infante to cut the Augusta lead to 3-2.

But the GreenJackets came back with a key answer in the bottom half of the frame by scoring three runs, starting with an RBI single by Geraldo Quintero to plate Caleb Durbin and make it 4-2, Quintero’s fourth hit of the night. Brandon Parker added another run to the lead with his second RBI on a fielder’s choice as Francisco Floyd beat a throw to home on a ground ball in the infield to take the lead back to three at 5-2. For good measure, Braulio Vasquez brought in one more run on a sacrifice fly to score Geraldo Quintero, giving the GreenJackets their largest lead at 6-2.

The lead was safe from there as Tyler Owens recorded the next six outs in straight order in the eighth and ninth inning to conclude a 6-2 victory for the GreenJackets in their first-ever battle against the Fred Nats.

Rainiery Rodriguez (1-0) earned his first win with the GreenJackets with his six scoreless innings with Fredericksburg starter Andrew Alvarez (4-5) taking the loss.

Geraldo Quintero paced the offense with a career-high four hits that included a triple in the first and an RBI single in the seventh. Braulio Vasquez and Brandon Parker each grabbed two RBIs. Vasquez’s 2/3 night was his fourth multi-hit game this month.

Augusta will look to make it two in a row against the first-place Nationals on Wednesday when Jordano Perez takes the mound to face Mason Denaburg of Fredericksburg with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at SRP Park.

The GreenJackets return to SRP Park to continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Wednesday with the Corona Bucket Special where fans can get a special, four-pack Corona Bucket for only $20! It’s college night, red and black on Thursday featuring a special appearance from quarterback Jake Fromm in addition to Thirsty Thursday. Braves BuzzFest is a special one on Friday as Braves’ organist Matthew Kaminski will be attending and will perform throughout the evening. It’s also Cliché Christmas where we’ll celebrate the merriest holiday in the middle of July! On Saturday, it’s the 16th annual Military Appreciation Night with the White Claw Pregame Concert Series featuring Forest O’Quinn. The homestand concludes on Sunday with Dinosaur night and a Back-to-School Drive with the United Way of the CSRA!