NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves have officially announced their 132-game schedule for the 2023 season which begins Thursday, April 6 against the Columbia Fireflies on the road with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 11 versus the Down East Wood Ducks.

The full complete 2023 schedule can be viewed here.

The season begins in Columbia on April 6 with the GreenJackets facing the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park for a three-game series.

The home opening series against Down East starting on April 11 will be Augusta’s first-ever meeting against the Texas Rangers’ affiliate as that kicks off the first of 11 homestands at SRP Park.

Augusta’s second homestand will be versus the Columbia Fireflies from April 25-30 to conclude the first month of the regular season.

The GreenJackets will be at home through Memorial Day weekend as they’ll host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers from May 23-28.

There will also be Independence Day baseball at SRP Park with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in town on July 4 to start the last homestand before the All-Star Break.

There are two 12-game homestands with one scheduled from June 6-18 against Myrtle Beach and Carolina that concludes on Father’s Day. The second two-week homestand is set for the end of August when the GreenJackets play host to the Charleston RiverDogs (August 22-27) followed by the Salem Red Sox (August 29-September 3) for the final home series of the regular season.

Eight of Augusta’s Carolina League opponents will be coming to the CSRA next season and they’ll look to carry the same momentum they had to finish 2022 into 2023 as they concluded the season 23-14 in August and September.

The Augusta GreenJackets just finished up the 2023 season with the highest attendance in all of Single-A with a total attendance of 262,172. The team set a franchise high in average attendance of 4,096 fans per game eclipsing the previous mark set in 2019 of 4,050 fans per game.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS