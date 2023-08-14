North Augusta, SC – Augusta GreenJackets RHP Owen Murphy was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week of August 7th to August 13th, the league announced on Monday. Murphy becomes the second GreenJackets player to pick up a league-wide honor in the 2023 season.

On Friday, August 11th, Murphy delivered one of his best outings on the season, keeping the Salem Red Sox hitless through the first six innings. After the no-hitter was broken in the seventh, Murphy struck out the final batter he faced, part of an eight-strikeout performance on the day. In his first two August starts, Murphy has gone 11.1 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out 17. As part of this stretch, Murphy dealt 10.2 scoreless frames, the longest such scoreless streak by an Augusta starter this year.

The Chicago-born Murphy was selected by the Braves in the first round of the 2022 draft out of Riverside-Brookfield High School (IL). Murphy, 19 years old, leads Augusta in strikeouts (88) and innings pitched (67.2). Of the 22 teenagers who have thrown 50 or more innings in Minor League Baseball this year, Murphy ranks second in strikeout rate and K-BB%. Murphy joins David McCabe as the two GreenJackets players to earn Carolina League weekly honors this season. The GreenJackets will return next week to SRP Park for the final two-week homestand! Don’t miss out on your final chance to see the 2023 GreenJackets in action!

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS