GreenJackets open homestand with comeback win over BlueClaws, 8-7

The Augusta GreenJackets (59-48, 23-16) fell down 7-3 in the 6th inning. Shane Matheny hit a two-run home run in the 6th. Then, it was Diego Rincones hitting his 2nd home run of the evening with a two-run bomb to tie it at seven in the 7th inning. In the 8th, Andres Angulo’s RBI single put the Jackets in front for good, as they defeat the Lakewood BlueClaws (45-62, 16-21) by a final of 8-7 on Wednesday night.

In the 1st inning, Lakewood took advantage of an early GreenJackets miscue. Matheny committed a throwing error and Jonathan Guzman reached 2nd base to start the game. A wild pitch moved Guzman to 3rd base, and then it was a sacrifice fly for Lakewood’s McCarthy Tatum to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

The Jackets responded in the home-half with two runs. With Ismael Munguia on 3rd base, Simon Whiteman stole 2nd base, and on the throw to 2nd, Munguia stole home to tie the score at one. With two outs, Jacob Gonzalez had an RBI single to give the Jackets a 2-1 lead.

Lakewood answered with an RBI single from Abrahan Gutierrez in the 3rd inning. With the game tied at two, Diego Rincones changed that in a hurry. A solo home run, the 4th of the year for Rincones, lifted the Jackets to a 3-2 lead. Lakewood continued to have an answer though. In the 5th inning, it was a two-out single for McCarthy Tatum to tie the game at three.

Lakewood had a big answer in the 6th inning. A four-run inning for the BlueClaws as Augusta committed their 3rd error of the game in the frame. Dylan Davis went 1.2 innings out of the Jackets bullpen, he allowed four runs, but only one-run was earned.

Lakewood held a four-run lead, but the Jackets would use home runs to make their comeback. A two-run home run for Matheny in the 6th made it 7-5. Then Rincones hit his 2nd home run of the game, a two-run bomb, and the Jackets tied it at seven. In the 8th, Andres Angulo put the Jackets in front with an RBI single and Augusta took the series opener 8-7.

Player of the Game: Diego Rincones, 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Diego Rincones had his first multi-home run game since August of 2018 in the Northwest League. Rincones has five home runs on the season and now has four in the month of July.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (LAK) LHP Ethan Lindow (5-2, 2.40 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (5-6, 3.38 ERA)

Keaton Winn will take the mound for the GreenJackets in the 2nd game of the series with Lakewood. Winn has been Mr. Reliable in 2019. Of the 15 starts he has made this season, only four have been less than five-innings. In his last start, Winn tossed six-innings of baseball and he allowed just two runs, while finishing with a career high eight strikeouts against the Lexington Legends. This season, the right-hander has 79 strikeouts compared to a miniscule 19 walks. Winn was drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Iowa Western Community College. The San Francisco Giants selected him in 2017 in the 20th round, but he decided not to sign.

Ethan Lindow will make the start for Lakewood on Thursday at SRP Park. Lindow is a native of Locust Grove, GA, about a two-hour and 20-minute drive from SPR Park. The city is located just south of Atlanta. So far this season, he has been one of Lakewood best options on the mound as he leads the team coming into this series with 86.1 innings. He also leads the team in strikeouts coming into Wednesday with 95. While he’s made 12 starts, he has also appeared nine times this season out of the Lakewood bullpen. Lindow was a 5th round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Locust Grove High School.

Next Homestand: Wednesday July 31st -Tuesday August 6th

July 31st -August 2nd vs Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies)

August 3rd -August 6th vs Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers)

The Augusta GreenJackets return home on Wednesday, July 31st to begin a seven-game homestand. The Jackets will welcome the Lakewood BlueClaws to town for Casino Night to kick-off the homestand. Fans can come celebrate Dodgeball night at the ballpark on August 1st as we honor Average Joe’s gymnasium and their Dodgeball victory from 15 years ago. It will also be Thirsty Thursday, which means $1 PBR and Natty Light’s all night long. On Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd, it’s two of the most highly anticipated nights in GreenJackets history. The Jackets will transform into the Augusta Pimento Cheese wearing those slick Pimento Cheese uniforms that have had the Hive Pro Shop buzzing since the logo was released in June! Sunday August 4th will be Little Rascals Night as we highlight another great film on this homestand. Monday, August 5th will be a Bark in the Park Day so bring your four-legged friends to SRP Park and cheer the GreenJackets on. The last day of the homestand will be our Tuesday Brew & Q presented by Maurice’s BBQ. The GreenJackets will have a $3 special on beer and BBQ and there will be a Happy Hour Select Beer Special from 6-8 PM! It will also be Chamber Night for the Augusta Metro.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS