GreenJackets offense explodes for 12-runs to take series opener over Lexington

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. –

The Augusta GreenJackets (5-3, 41-35) scored nine-runs in the 3rd inning on Thursday night in front of 5,388 fans at SRP Park. The Jackets took the series opener from the Lexington Legends (2-6, 39-38) by a final of 12-5 as Seth Corry earned his 2nd win of the season after throwing five innings, and allowing three runs, but only two were earned.

The win was the 4th straight for the GreenJackets as they are now 4-0 on the seven-game homestand.

The GreenJackets trailed early. Lexington scored a run on a passed ball in the 1st inning to make it 1-0. GreenJackets starter Seth Corry allowed two runs in the 2nd inning on an RBI-triple for Chris Hudgins, followed by an RBI-groundout for Rubendy Jaquez to make it 3-0 Lexington.

Frankie Tostado’s solo home run in the 2nd inning, his 12th of the year, cut the lead to just 3-1. In the 3rd inning, the Jackets chased Lexington starting pitcher Yohanse Morel with their biggest offensive inning of the season. With the bases loaded Shane Matheny tripled to give the Jackets a 4-3 lead.

An error allowed Matheny to score from 3rd base to make it 5-3, then it was Zander Clarke with a bases-clearing double to score three more, and the Jackets had an 8-3 advantage. The Jackets offense scored two more when Munguia drilled a double to make it 10-3.

Jacob Gonzalez kept the offense rolling with a two-run home run in the 4th inning. It was his 4th of the season and extended the Augusta lead to 12-3. A two-run home run for Lexington’s Chris Hudgins made it 12-5, but that was all the runs Lexington could muster up. Keith Weisenberg finished after four-innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two runs, and striking-out a season high six batters.

Player of the Game: Zander Clarke, 2-4, R, 3 RBI

Zander Clarke has produced since joining the GreenJackets. In the five games he has played in, he has a hit in each one, and Thursday was his first multi-hit game as a GreenJacket.