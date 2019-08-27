GreenJackets now tied for first place with 7-0 win over Drive

The Augusta GreenJackets (71-60, 35-28) collected a 7-0 win on Monday night over the Greenville Drive (55-77, 23-39) as Kai-Wei Teng delivered seven shutout innings on the mound, and it was Bryce Tucker throwing the last two-innings, with five strikeouts, to get Augusta the win. It’s the 8th shutout of the year for Augusta pitching.

With the Asheville Tourists falling to the Charleston RiverDogs, the GreenJackets are now tied for 1st place in the 2nd half standings.

The GreenJackets scored in the 2nd inning when Ricardo Genoves tagged-up from 2nd to 3rd base and Greenville 3rd baseman Brandon Howlett was unable to hold onto the baseball. Genoves trotted home on the error by Howlett to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead. The Jackets added another run in the inning when Mikey Edie delivered an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Greenville continued to struggle defensively. The Drive committed three errors through the first four-innings. In the 4th inning, the GreenJackets took advantage. They scored four times. It was Anyesber Sivira with an RBI fielder’s choice. Then Tyler Fitzgerald doubled to bring home two runs. Finally, it was Frankie Tostado to single and score one more, as he capped off the scoring in the inning. The Jackets led 6-0 after four frames.

In the 6th inning, it was Jacob Gonzalez with his 9th home run of the season, and his 2nd in the last three days. The solo home run put the Jackets up 7-0.

Kai-Wei Teng was magnificent on the mound for the Jackets. He tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball on his way to his 2nd win of the season. He finished with nine strikeouts.

Bryce Tucker tossed the last two-innings on the mound to finish off the shutout for the Jackets. He had five strikeouts.

Player of the Game: Kai-Wei Teng, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 9 SO

Kai-Wei Teng hasn’t allowed a run in his last 14-innings on the mound and on Monday he was dominant. Greenville could only muster up three hits as Teng picked-up his 2nd win of the year with Augusta.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM @ Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), Fluor Field, Greenville, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) RHP Brayan Bello (5-9, 5.60 ERA) vs (AUG) LHP Seth Corry (9-3, 1.74 ERA)

Seth Corry takes the mound just three strikeouts away from passing Madison Bumgarner on the all-time GreenJackets strikeout list. He is also just 10 strikeouts away from passing Elvin Hernandez and becoming the all-time leader on the strikeouts list. Corry currently leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.74), strikeouts (161), WHIP (1.05) and wins (9). Corry has an ERA of 0.97 in the 2nd half of the season. In his last two starts though, he has walked eight. Corry is currently ranked as the #9 overall prospect in the San Francisco Giants system. He was a 3rd round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah.

Greenville will send out Brayan Bello to make the start on Tuesday night. In the last two starts, he has gone 12-innings and he allowed just two runs while striking-out 11. Bello has 115 strikeouts this season, and he had a start back on July 13th, at Lexington, where he finished with 13 strikeouts. Bello spent 2018 between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League. He only spent three innings in the GCL last year, but in his 67.1 innings in total, he finished 7-2 with an ERA of 1.60. The 20-year old was signed by the Boston Red Sox in July of 2017.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS MEDIA RELATIONS