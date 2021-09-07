GreenJackets make it three straight with 7-1 win over Fireflies

North Augusta, SC – The GreenJackets took a no-hitter into the 7th inning, but Burle Dixon singled to end the excitement. The Augusta offense pounded out seven runs and grabbed the series opener over the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) by a final of 7-1.

The GreenJackets have won three straight while Columbia has lost seven consecutive games.

Fireflies starting pitcher, Rylan Kaufman, walked three in the first inning. Willie Carter made him pay. A grand slam gave the Jackets a comfortable 4-0 lead out of the gate and they wouldn’t look back.

It was the second grand slam for the Jackets in as many games. Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a 9th inning grand slam on Sunday against Fayetteville.

In the 3rd inning, the Jackets scored three times with two outs. Braulio Vasquez doubled home two, followed by an Adam Zebrowski single to make it a 7-0 advantage.

Vasquez is now 8-for-13 in his last three games and he’s slugging 1.308 during that stretch.

Royber Salinas turned some heads in his SRP Park debut. He struck out five, over four scoreless innings. Miguel Pena tied a season high with six strikeouts. He did not allow an earned run, or a hit, over 2.2 innings. Herard Gonzalez reached base on an error to end Pena’s night.

Ben Thompson entered in the seventh inning with two outs and a man on second. Dixon’s single ended the no-hitter and the shutout. it was an unearned run for Pena.

Thompson threw 1.1 scoreless innings before Lisandro Santos tossed a scoreless ninth.

NOTES:

Adam Zebrowski went 2-for-3, RBI and collected the first multi-hit game of his professional career.

Lisandro Santos has allowed only one run since July 25th. In 12 appearances during that stretch, he has a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings.

has allowed only one run since July 25th. In 12 appearances during that stretch, he has a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings. Willie Carter hit his first home run since August 14th.

COURTESY AUGUSTA GREENJACKETS