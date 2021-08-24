GreenJackets home win streak runs to eight with 6-3 win over RiverDogs

North Augusta, SC – The Augusta HomeJackets are back and on Tuesday they won their eighth consecutive home game at SRP Park. A 6-3 victory over the first place Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) snapped a six-game losing streak after they were swept on the road last week.

Augusta is now 31-18 at SRP Park this year. The win snaps a 15-game losing streak against Charleston. Cal Conley, Vaughn Grissom and Justin Henry-Malloy combined to go 7-for-12 with two runs and four RBIs.

The RiverDogs scored quickly in the first inning. Beau Brundage ripped a single to score Osleivis Basabe from second base and give Charleston the early 1-0 lead. The Jackets offense loaded the bases in the first frame and tied the score. A Landon Stephens ground out tied the game at one.

Charleston scored again in the third. This time a Brundage double to make it 2-1. The Jackets planned their response for the fifth inning.

Charleston starting pitcher Franklin Dacosta allowed three hits in the first inning and then didn’t allow a hit until the 5th inning. It was three straight singles from Stephen Paolini, Tyler Tolve and Conley. A bases loaded walk to Grissom tied the game at two. Later in the inning, a sacrifice fly from Willie Carter made it 3-2 Jackets.

Stephens almost added on in the fifth, but a fantastic catch in left-centerfield by Brundage saved multiple runs.

Rainery Rodriguez tossed 6.2 innings allowing just three runs. He struck out four along the way. Charleston tied the score in the seventh off Rodriguez on a sacrifice fly from Jonathan Embry.

Conley didn’t waste any time after the seventh inning stretch. A leadoff triple put the go-ahead run on third base. Grissom’s second hit of the night, a single, brought home Conley and the Jackets took back the lead, 4-3.

Conley ended the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Grissom finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Jackets gave themselves a cushion heading into the ninth. A booming Justyn-Henry Malloy double scored two to extend the lead, 6-3. Malloy ended the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Alec Barger worked 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen before handing it over to Peyton Williams for the ninth inning. Williams retired the side and struck out two for his third save of the year.

NOTES:

Vaughn Grissom is now hitting .319 for the season.

extended his hitting streak to six-games. Rainery Rodriguez has gone more than five innings in three consecutive outings.

