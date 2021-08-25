GreenJackets’ home win streak ends with 9-1 loss to RiverDogs

North Augusta, SC – A ninth consecutive win at SRP Park was not in the cards Wednesday night for the Augusta GreenJackets. The Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) won by the final score of 9-1. Ryan Cusick made his second SRP Park start and went three innings. He allowed two runs, but they were unearned. He struck out four.

Augusta is now 5-21 against first place Charleston this season.

The scoring started in the second inning for the RiverDogs. With two on, and two outs, a throwing error from Vaughn Grissom allowed two runs to score and Charleston took the lead.

The RiverDogs offense couldn’t score an earned run off Cusick, but they’d score four more times in the 5th inning. A Beau Brundage single scored one. Later in the inning, a two out, bases loaded double from Patrick Merino gave Charleston a 6-0 advantage.

A bright spot came out of the Augusta bullpen. Gabby Rodriguez went 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball. He struck out four in his first appearance since July 30th.

The offense got a lift in the seventh inning. Cade Bunnell crushed his 13th home run of the year to end the shutout and make it a 6-1 game.

Charleston added three more runs in the ninth inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead and they held on for the win.

NOTES:

Adam Zabrowski collected his first hit as a GreenJacket in his debut.

collected his first hit as a GreenJacket in his debut. Cade Bunnell now has an OPS of .804.

now has an OPS of .804. Austin Smith pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

