NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (5-11) returned to the diamond after a rainout on Wednesday night and took care of the Fredericksburg Nationals once again (13-4) 3-2 thanks to a pair of clutch, two-out swings and a fantastic night of pitching.

Augusta used a first-inning run to take an early lead as Brandon Parker tripled down the right-field line with two outs to score Francisco Floyd to make it 1-0.

Fredericksburg would come back to tie the game in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly by Viandel Peña to even score at one.

In the fifth, with two outs and two runners in scoring position, Geraldo Quintero brought both runners home on a single to right-center as Eliezel Stevens and Kadon Morton each touched home to push the GreenJackets ahead by two at 3-1.

The Fred Nats would come back with an answer in the sixth as Leandro Emiliani scored Jacob Young on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2, but starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver would limit the damage to just the one run in the inning to hold the lead at 3-2, capping off a strong start for the 19-year-old.

Smith-Shawver earned his first career quality start by dealing six innings on the mound allowing just two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

After his departure, it was up to the bullpen to get the final nine outs and Ronaldo Alesandro got through the seventh thanks to a key double-play ball and a strikeout of Yoander Rivero to complete the scoreless inning.

In the next frame, Alex Segal worked around a one-out walk by striking out the next two batters to retire the side and keep Augusta’s lead in-tact at 3-2.

The GreenJackets took their 3-2 advantage into the ninth inning and Rob Griswold notched the save by working through the final frame in four batters to secure a one-run victory for Augusta, 3-2.

AJ Smith-Shawver (2-4) was the victorious pitcher for the GreenJackets thanks to his quality start with Rob Griswold (6) picking up the save. Bryan Peña (2-2) was the losing pitcher for the Nationals.

The Augusta pitchers were the main story in this one as they combined to strike out 12 and allowed just 2 hits, tying their season-low for a single game. Ronaldo Alesandro, Alex Segal, and Rob Griswold combined to give up no hits in their three innings on the mound.

The GreenJackets and Nationals are now set to play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:05 pm with the second game to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings contests.

The GreenJackets continue their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals on Friday as Braves’ organist Matthew Kaminski will be attending and will perform throughout the evening. It’s also Cliché Christmas where we’ll celebrate the merriest holiday in the middle of July! On Saturday, it’s the 16th annual Military Appreciation Night with the White Claw Pregame Concert Series featuring Forest O’Quinn. The homestand concludes on Sunday with Dinosaur night and a Back-to-School Drive with the United Way of the CSRA!