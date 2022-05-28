NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (22-22) halted the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ (32-12) 12-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory on Saturday night at SRP Park.

J.J. Niekro drew the start on the mound and the right-hander was masterful yet again as he set the tone early by escaping the first frame on an around-the-horn double play to put up a zero in the inning.

He’d continue on by keeping the Pelicans off the scoreboard through the fourth, setting the GreeJackets up to take the lead and they’d do just that as Geraldo Quintero knocked his fourth home run of the season over the right-field wall to give Augusta a 1-0 lead on his solo homer.

Niekro would pitch another scoreless inning as he dealt another zero in the fifth, he’d continue into the sixth where the Pelicans got on the board for the first time as B.J. Murray Jr. doubled into the right-field corner to tie the game at one. ﻿Tyler Owens﻿ relieved the Augusta starter and retired Jacob Wetzel to keep the damage to just one in the inning.

The GreenJackets would counterpunch in the bottom half of the inning as they cracked the code on Myrtle Beach starter ﻿Richard Gallardo﻿ by scoring three times on four hits. Quintero struck again with an RBI single to score Caleb Durbin, pushing Augusta back in front, 2-1. Brandon Parker followed that up with a sacrifice to deep center, scoring Cal Conley to up the advantage to 3-1. They’d finish off the inning with an RBI single by Adam Zebrowski to make it 4-1 GreenJackets after six.

After a 1-2-3 top of the seventh by Tyler Owens, Augusta grabbed an insurance run in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Durbin to score ﻿Mahki Backstrom﻿, extending the lead to 5-1.

The Pelicans wouldn’t go down easy as they’d scored twice with two outs in the eighth on RBIs by Kevin Madè and B.J. Murray Jr., cutting the lead in half for the GreenJackets as it shrunk to 5-3.

But in the ninth, ﻿Juan Mateo﻿ would close it out for Augusta by retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts to give the GreenJackets their first win of the series with a 5-3 win.

﻿Tyler Owens﻿ picked up his third win of the season for Augusta with ﻿Juan Mateo﻿ earning his second save, while ﻿Richard Gallardo﻿ was saddled with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Geraldo Quintero’s big day at the plate paced the GreenJackets as he drove in two with his home run and RBI single in the sixth, with Cal Conley also coming through with a multi-hit game of his own. Caleb Durbin, Brandon Parker, and Adam Zebrowski all collected RBIs as the balanced attack helped Augusta end the Pelicans’ franchise-best winning streak.

The series concludes on Memorial Day Sunday at SRP Park as the game one starters of ﻿Jordano Perez﻿ and ﻿Porter Hodge﻿ duel it out on Sunday night at 6:05 pm.

