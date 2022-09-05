NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The home season concluded for the Augusta GreenJackets (29-30) on Sunday night as they closed their final series at SRP Park with a 9-6 win over the Salem Red Sox.



The game was scoreless through the first three innings and that was highlighted by tremendous work by GreenJackets’ starting pitcher Cedric De Grandpre as the Braves’ 13th round-pick from July’s draft dealt 3.2 scoreless innings on the mound in his home debut, allowing just two hits while striking out five.



In the fourth, Augusta took the lead on an RBI single by E.J. Exposito to grab a 1-0 advantage. They’d add an additional run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Francisco Floyd, scoring Ethan Workinger to up the lead to 2-0. The Red Sox responded in the next half inning as they snatched the lead from Augusta with an RBI single by Ahbram Liendo and a-clearing double by Mikey Romero to give Salem a 4-2 edge.



But the GreenJackets counterpunched in the bottom of the sixth as they pulled within one on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to make it a 4-3 game. They’d then take the lead on a two-run single by Ethan Workinger as Augusta went back in front 5-4.

In the next inning, the lead increased on an RBI single by Ignacio Alvarez to score Kevin Kilpatrick, upping the lead to 6-4. More damage would be done as a wild pitch made it 7-4 as Alvarez touched home from third. Ethan Workinger would deliver again as he doubled off the left field wall to bring home Drake Baldwin and Mahki Backstrom to give Augusta their largest lead at 9-4.



Salem made things interesting in the ninth as they scored two runs to get back within three, but Rob Griswold finished the job as he got a fly out from Eddinson Paulino to deep left field to end the game with the GreenJackets winning the home finale by a score 9-6.



Blake Burkhalter (1-0) earned the win in his GreenJackets debut as he dealt 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with Rob Griswold (9) closing out the contest by getting the final two outs. Reliever Jose Ramirez (0-1) took the loss for the Red Sox.



Ethan Workinger provided a standout performance in the home finale as he finished the night 3/4 with two singles, a double, and four RBIs with a run scored. Ignacio Alvarez, E.J. Exposito, and Francsico Floyd each provided RBIs as well. Mahki Backstrom reached in all his plate appearances and led the team with three runs scored.



The GreenJackets will now hit the road for their final series of 2022 as they travel to Kannapolis to face the Cannon Ballers for a six-game series starting on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.