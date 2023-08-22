NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) opened their final homestand against the Charleston RiverDogs with a loss, dropping their sixth game in their last seventh contest. League leaders Charleston (31-17, 58-56) extended their advantage at the top of the standings, while the GreenJackets (21-27, 52-61) slumped closer to being mathematically eliminated from postseason play. Luis Vargas got the start for Augusta and gave up a double to Cooper Kinney, before a single from Brayden Taylor put the RiverDogs on top 1-0. Ambioris Tavarez made a diving play to retire the side in the first, before Augusta went in order in the bottom of the frame. Carlos Colmenarez homered on a 3-0 count in the top of the second to double the visitor’s lead.



Charleston’s starter Ian Seymour kept Augusta off the hit column until the bottom of the fourth, when Tavarez singled but was thrown out stretching for a double. The GreenJackets remained scoreless while Vargas finished off his outing in the fifth, having dealt three frames without allowing a run, but at the midway point Augusta trailed 2-0. Jack Hartman replaced Ian Seymour and dealt two more shutout frames, while Zack Austin did the same for the GreenJackets, sending the game to the stretch with the same score.



Jackson Lancaster entered to pitch the bottom of the seventh, and Augusta loaded the bases after an error, a single, and a walk, but a groundout to the mound from Kade Kern sent the Jackets packing. The RiverDogs added a third run in the top of the ninth off of Nolan Martinez, while Junior William entered and recorded six outs in the eighth and ninth to lock down the save, as Augusta fell 3-0 in their second straight shutout defeat.



Augusta wraps up the 2023 home slate from now until September 3rd! The GreenJackets take on the Charleston RiverDogs and the Salem Red Sox over the next two weeks.

