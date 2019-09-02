GreenJackets end regular season with sixth-straight win over Columbia 6-5

The Augusta GreenJackets (77-61, 41-29) defeated the Columbia Fireflies (52-84, 28-42) by a final score of 6-5 on Monday afternoon. The win for the GreenJackets gives them a six-game winning streak to end the regular season, as they now prepare for the South Atlantic League Playoffs on Wednesday night from SRP Park.

The GreenJackets also set a new single-season attendance record with 266,569 fan during the 2019 season.

In the 1st inning, Trenton Toplikar walked the first two Fireflies he faced. Ronny Mauricio came up next and belted a double down the left field line to put the Fireflies ahead at 2-0. Columbia tacked on two more runs in the 3rd inning. Chandler Avant’s two-run home run gave Columbia a 4-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, Columbia tacked on another run. This time it was a Nick Conti sacrifice fly which gave Columbia a 5-0 advantage. The Jackets would start their comeback in the 4th inning. Tyler Fitzgerald scored on a passed ball, and the Columbia lead was just 5-1.

In the 5th inning, Simon Whiteman delivered with an RBI single to make it 5-2. Then with the bases loaded, Sean Roby’s double cleared the bases and the game was tied at five. In the 6th inning, Jacob Gonzalez smacked his 10th home run of the year to give the Jackets their first lead of the game as they’d hang on for the win.

The GreenJackets will take on the Lexington Legends at SRP Park for Game 1 of the SALSCS on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get tickets at the following link: http://bit.ly/2NJyaZj. Fans can also head to the SRP Park Box Office or they can call (803) 349-WINS.

Player of the Game: Jacob Gonzalez, 3-4, 2 R, RBI

Jacob Gonzalez ends the regular season by hitting his 10th home run of the year. Gonzalez caps off a great final 10-games of the season where he hit .351 during that stretch.

About the Augusta GreenJackets

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, “playball” development which includes apartment living, senior living, retail, restaurants, class “A” office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

2019 Augusta GreenJackets season tickets are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2019 action, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

To stay up to date all season long, sign up for the ‘Jackets Buzz e-newsletter by visitingwww.GreenJacketsBaseball.com/thebuzz/.