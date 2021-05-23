GreenJackets drop Fayetteville series finale 9-1

North Augusta, SC (GREENJACKETS) – Following the walk-off win on Saturday, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) responded with an offensive eruption. A nine-run performance thanks to 13 hits, ended the homestand. The Woodpeckers rolled to a 9-1 victory. The Jackets end up splitting the series and finish 3-3 on the homestand.

Alec Barger got the loss for Augusta despite a terrific outing. He went five innings allowing just one run while striking out six. Brayan De Paula opposed Barger and was just a little bit better. The southpaw completed five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit, and striking out eight for the win.

The Woodpeckers scored first in the 5th inning thanks to a Juan Paulino RBI single. In the 6th inning, it was five runs for Fayetteville, followed by three runs in the 7th. The Woodpeckers batted around in back-to-back innings.

The Jackets scored the lone run of the day in the 6th. Vaughn Grissom singled to score Cam Shepherd. It was part of a 2-for-4 day for the Braves Top 30 Prospect.

Late in the game, Estarlin Rodriguez and James Acuna impressed with scoreless baseball for the last 2.1 innings.