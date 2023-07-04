North Augusta, SC, USA* – The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) made like George Washington crossing the Delaware, picking up a victory on home turf against visitors from the east. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) scored first, but Augusta notched four straight runs in the middle innings to take a 4-3 victory on July 4th. Myrtle Beach (4-6, 43-32) also featured two relief pitchers with MLB experience in the game, while Augusta (6-4, 37-38) rode seven strong innings from Jorge Bautista in the victory.

Augusta and Myrtle Beach renewed hostilities after facing off in 18 previous games this year. Augusta started Jorge Bautista, the Carolina League leader in ERA and WHIP, and he retired the side in order in the first. Augusta went in order in the frame against the reigning Carolina League pitcher of the week Grant Kipp, before the Pelicans took a 2-0 lead on a Parker Chavers homer in the top of the second.

Augusta failed to reach base the first time through the order, but in the bottom of the fourth they cut into the deficit. Justin Janas led off the inning with a single, before stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout. A Kipp wild pitch brought Janas in from third, as some small ball made it 2-1.



The GreenJackets took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jose Dilone and Cory Acton both singled, and with the runners on second and third Tyler Collins scalded a ball through the left side of the infield to plate both runs. Collins now has recorded 14 of his 27 RBI on the season against Myrtle Beach.

Bautista continued to stymie the Pelicans at the plate, making it through a full seven innings of work and striking out a season-high seven. Bautista lowered his ERA to 2.93 – best in the league – and picked up his fifth quality start, also good for top ranks. He picked up his team-high sixth win in the outing.

Augusta added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, with Bryson Worrell driving home Janas for his 21st RBI of the year and 10th in his last 10 games. Elison Joseph, who had entered in relief of Bautista in the top of the eighth, gave up a solo home run with two outs, but successfully closed the door for his team-high seventh save of the season. The attendance of 5,369 was the highest of the season to date at SRP Park. The GreenJackets are home for the remainder of the week, taking on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs)! Promotions include a fireworks show on Saturday, Faith and Family night, an appearance from Braves mascot Blooper, and more! To