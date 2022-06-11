COLUMBIA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (31-25) put together a complete effort to secure another series victory against the Columbia Fireflies (15-41) as they shut them out in their home ballpark, 9-0.

It started with more first-inning run production as Geraldo Quintero scored on a throwing error by Columbia third basemen Enrique Valdez to give the GreenJackets an early 1-0 lead.

They’d add on to that lead in the third on a two-run bomb hit off the bat by Rusber Estrada to make it 3-0, his fourth home run of the season.

Two more runs scored an inning later on an RBI single by Geraldo Quintero that brought in Brian Klein. Brandon Parker followed up Quintero with a sacrifice fly to plate home Caleb Durbin and up the lead to 5-0.

The offense would stay hot in the fifth as they orchestrated their best inning of the night by scoring four runs. It began with a sacrifice fly by Brian Klein to bring in Adam Zebrowski from third base to make it a 6-0 game. Caleb Durbin produced his team-best 34th RBI of the season with a single to right field to score Mahki Backstrom, improving the lead to 7-0. The inning was concluded with a long ball by Cal Conley that scored two runs and put Augusta ahead 9-0, Conley’s eighth home run of the season.

Nine runs were plenty for the pitching staff on Saturday night, headed by Jordano Perez who dealt six shutout innings on the mound with six strikeouts and no walks on just three hits. Perez’s effort on the mound was also his third quality start of the season.

James Acuña relieved Perez in the seventh and kept the trend going as he hurled two more shutout frames as he carried the game into the ninth with Augusta still dealing a shutout.

Juan Mateo finished the deal for the GreenJackets by putting up a zero in the final inning to conclude another dominant night at Segra Park as they picked up their third shutout win of the season with the 9-0 victory.

Jordano Perez earned the win to improve to 3-2 on the season with Columbia starter Ben Hernandez taking the loss.

Cal Conley and Rusber Estrada led the offense by each hitting a two-run homer in the game with Caleb Durbin, Geraldo Quintero, and Brandon Parker each earning RBIs as well.

Augusta will look to make it five straight wins in Columbia after clinching another series victory against their I-20 rivals as Kris Anglin is set to start for the second time this week on Sunday against his Tuesday mound opponent Shane Panzini. First pitch of the finale is scheduled for 5:05 pm at Segra Park.