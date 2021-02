Beau Shuggarts the region two-way player of the year, who played tight-end, fullback but defensive line is where he made the biggest impact. Shuggarts didn’t tell anyone where he was going to sign, not even his parents knew where he was headed until he pulled the hat out of the bag. Shuggarts signed his letter to play at the Air Force Academy.

His teammate Wilkes Riggins only told his parents and his girlfriend where he would be attending school. Riggins is headed to Mars Hills College.