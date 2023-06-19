Former Greenbrier High School pitcher Chase Dollander got the start for the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game win against Stanford in the 2023 College World Series.

Dollander, the 2022 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, went three innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts before being rellieved by Chase Burns, who went the distance for the Vols in the 6-4 win.

Tennessee will play LSU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in an elimination game. More below from the Associate Press.

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series with a 6-4 victory. Tennessee ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays Tuesday against SEC rival LSU. Stanford went 0-2 at the CWS for a second straight year. Burns ran his fastball up to 102 mph while striking out nine and limiting the Cardinal to two hits.