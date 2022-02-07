Greenbrier quarterback Brooks Pangle signs with Georgia Southern

Greenbrier High School quarterback Brooks Pangle leaves the Wolfpack program owning nearly all the school’s season and career passing records. The two-time All-CSRA selection will now take his arm to Georgia Southern after signing with the Eagles.

Pangle choose Georgia Southern over other offers, including Mercer and Furman. “It’s great, you know this recruiting process, especially for me has been really stressful,” said Pangle. “To finally put the pen to paper and be completely over it and one-hundred percent committed to a school feels really good.” added Pangle.

He says the chance to play early for new head coach Clay Helton, and the potential of the Eagles’ new high-powered offensive game plan impacted his decision. “What stuck out to me is the way their program is heading,” said Pangle. “I really like the offense they’re going to run. They brought in the offensive coordinator from Western Kentucky, and they broke all kinds of passing records last year, so I really think that I’ll fit well into the new system they’re bringing in,” he added.

“I think it’s a fresh start for the whole program, and it gives guys a chance to play early,” said Pangle.

Hi senior season, Pangle was named the 5A-Region 8 Offensive Player of the Year and finished in the top-five in passing yards in Georgia across all classifications. In 2021 he threw for 2,834 yards, 21 touchdowns and only one interception. He was also selected to represent Team Georgia in the Border Bowl. He joins fellow Border Bowl selection, and All-CSRA Player of the Year Dalen Cobb, from Washington-Wilkes High School in Statesboro. Cobb, a quarterback with the Tigers, is expected to compete for playing time at wide receiver after signing with the Eagles.