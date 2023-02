EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – The Greenbrier Girl’s Wrestling team is going to regionals for the first-time in school history.

Head Coach Donell Bradley will be taking 12 girls for events that start on Friday February 3rd.

After placing 3rd in team competition, the girls say the key to their successful season has been “team chemistry and treating each other like family.”

To see the results click here.