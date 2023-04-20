AUGUSTA,GA (WJBF) – The Greenbrier girls’ soccer team is in the Elite 8 with a perfect 17-0 record.

The Lady Wolfpack have outscored their opponents by a margin of 131-3 this season and show no signs of stopping in their quest to make a run at a state title. Co-Captain Natalie Heckathorn says this opportunity means everything to her and her team because “it’s a chance for us to make history since our school has never made it to the finals.”

The team also has huge support from the community with Co-Captain Caroline Cawley noting that their attendance is high. “Just being able to walk out and see everyone in the stands supporting you… you know your work isn’t going unnoticed,” says Cawley, “you’re doing it for a reason, for this team.”

Greenbrier will host Northview in the Elite 8 on Monday.