EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – For the first time in not only school history but also in the county, the Lady Wolfpack are the first time girls lacrosse team to advance to the second of the GHSA playoffs in Columbia county history.

The win came on a shot in overtime from senior Jaylen Gleason to give Greenbrier the 14-13 advantage over Greater Atlanta Christian. The Lady Wolfpack will face Westminster of Atlanta next week.