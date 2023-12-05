(CSRA) – The No. 1 ranked Greenbrier High School flag football team cruised through the first two rounds of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs on Tuesday night at Wolfpack Stadium.

Greenbrier shutout Miller Grove 39-0 in the first round, and later in the night, the Wolfpack got past Walnut Grove 40-6. Greenbrier will be on the road at McDonough in the quarterfinals.

Grovetown fell in the second round, 13-7 to Central Carrington, after beating Greater Atlanta Christian 6-0 in the first round. Evans fell to St. Pius X, 19-6 in round one. Lakeside beat Tucker 14-7 in the first round, but fell to Lithia Springs 14-0 in the second round.