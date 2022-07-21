AUGUSTA, Ga (AUGUSTA UNIVERSITY) –

Head Women’s basketball Coach Millette Green announced Thursday that she is stepping down to take the assistant coaching position at Division I Wake Forest University. Green leaves Augusta after five seasons at the helm of the women’s basketball program. Celeste Stewart , the current assistant coach, will be elevated to Interim Head Coach for the 2022-23 academic year.



Coach Green came to Augusta in 2017 from College of William & Mary. Within five years, the Augusta University Women’s Basketball Program went from four wins to fifteen wins in the 2021-22 season.

Highlights of Head Coach Millette Green at Augusta University (2017-2022)

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at Augusta University,” said Green. “Thank you Coach Bryant for taking a chance on a first time head coach five years ago. Augusta University is a hidden gem on the rise with the best of both worlds academically and athletically.



To all my players, coaching staff members, administration and support staff over the years, thank you for being a part of my journey and helping to build the A-Way. The mission from day one was to graduate champions. I am proud of my players’ accomplishments on and off the court and I can’t wait to see what is to come. I appreciate all the alumni and fans who supported us through the years. Augusta will always be in my heart and a special part of my journey.



There is a strong nucleus of players returning along with great additions that are hungry to win a championship. The program will be in good hands with Coach Stewart as she has been integral to our rise.”