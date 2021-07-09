Gough takes two shot lead into final round of Palmetto Amateur

John Gough leads the 46th annual Palmetto Amateur by two shots at six-under par heading into Saturday’s final round. Gough was even par in round three on a windy day at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. The Slough, England native plays for the University of Charlotte. Two shots back at four-under par is the University of South Carolina’s Jason Quinlan. Duke’s Jimmy Zheng is in third place at two-under. The low 40 players and ties from the field of 78 qualified for the final round. The full leaderboard and tee times can be found here.