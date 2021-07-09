Gough takes two shot lead into final round of Palmetto Amateur

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

John Gough leads the 46th annual Palmetto Amateur by two shots at six-under par heading into Saturday’s final round. Gough was even par in round three on a windy day at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. The Slough, England native plays for the University of Charlotte. Two shots back at four-under par is the University of South Carolina’s Jason Quinlan. Duke’s Jimmy Zheng is in third place at two-under. The low 40 players and ties from the field of 78 qualified for the final round. The full leaderboard and tee times can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories