Gough takes two shot lead into final round of Palmetto Amateur

COLUMBIA Co., Ga. (WJBF)-- A Columbia County man is out on bond after he was charged with distribution of obscene material. This comes after a sexual battery charge in June.

Last month, Keondre Lanham was charged with two misdemeanors in Grovetown, after allegedly going into a business and showing a woman a nude photograph and groping her. After the alleged incident, he was charged with sexual battery and distributing obscene materials. He later made bond.