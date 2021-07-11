Gordon Great Again in 11-0 Drubbing

North Augusta, SC – Six innings of shutout baseball put an exclamation point on Tanner Gordon, and the GreenJackets, incredible homestand. He allowed just one hit, and his offense wasn’t shy. The Jackets scored five runs in two separate innings and won by a final score of 11-0.

The win gives Augusta their second consecutive series victory. They finish the 12-game homestand with an 8-4 record. The Jackets collected 12 hits on Sunday. It’s the fifth consecutive game with nine or more hits.

Gordon retired the first nine he faced before Kevin Made’s single in the fourth inning. He ended the game with five strikeouts. Gordon went 2-0 with a 0.48 ERA in 18.2 innings-pitched over the homestand. He allowed only one run in his three starts. He has an ERA of 1.95 this year in six starts for the GreenJackets.

After both pitchers retired the first six they faced to start the game, Myrtle Beach’s Flemin Bautista made a costly error in the third inning. A throwing error with one out allowed Connor Blair to reach base. Cam Shepherd came up next and singled. It was 1-0 Augusta. Later in the inning, it was Cody Birdsong with a flare into right field to score Shepherd, and the lead was 2-0.

Pelicans starter Jeremiah Estrada left the game and Jarod Wright took over with two men on-base. Landon Stephens mashed his sixth homer of the year. A three-run blast, and it was 5-0 Augusta after three innings.

Estrada’s finished after 2.2 innings. He allowed three hits, and four runs. Only three were earned. He’d get the loss.

The offense went back to work in a big way in the sixth inning. Five runs on six hits brought the lead to 10-0. Connor Blair, Shepherd, and Cade Bunnell all had RBIs in the inning.

Lisandro Santos came out of the bullpen to go two scoreless innings. The Augusta offense snagged another run in the eighth on a single for Bryson Horne to make it 11-0. Horne finished 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Ben Thompson retired the side to end the night for the Jackets.