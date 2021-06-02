Gomes’ homer in 8th lifts Nationals over Braves, 5-3

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Jon Lester gave Washington’s thin rotation a boost and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3. Gomes’ drive to left-center off A.J. Minter with two outs helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves after Atlanta won the opener of the four-game series. Juan Soto’s two-run homer in the fifth gave Washington a 3-1 lead. Ozzie Albies’ two-run double in the seventh tied the game. Dansby Swanson’s homer tied it in the second. Lester allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings while pitching on three days’ rest.