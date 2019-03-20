Kids impressed by Drive, Chip & Putt...but not just for the golf Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Masters Week kicked off with the Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship at Augusta National Golf Club for junior golfers, boys and girls ages seven through 15. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Masters Week kicked off with the Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship at Augusta National Golf Club for junior golfers, boys and girls ages seven through 15.

Despite the chilly weather, kids turned out to see their peers compete.

"I'm just ready to see the golfers, the young golfers and I like to see them play at the National," said one young fan.

For many young golfers, it's inspiring to see to see other kids play at such a high level.

"It's pretty cool," said Jackson Laufer.

But watching top-notch junior golf wasn't the only draw.

"We just came out here to you know, buy stuff," said Molly Kain.

One young fan said eating an ice cream sandwich was his favorite part of the event last year.

But Drive, Chip and Putt is also giving kids an incentive to improve their golf game.

Nine-year-old Harrison James said he comes to watch and learn from the other golfers so that he too can play in Drive, Chip & Putt one day.

Now in its fourth year, the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship will start hosting local qualifying rounds in all 50 states this summer. This year, the 80 finalists hailed from 30 states as well as Canada.