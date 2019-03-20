Home-schooled Augusta Eagles playing well at Vaughn Taylor Championship Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Video

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) -- There's no place like home. Apparently that's the case for a couple of area golfers climbing up the leaderboard at the E-Z-Go Vaughn Taylor Championship at Jones Creek Golf Club.

Alex Shead, Montgomery Harrison, and Colson Herrin are all home-schooled and play for the Augusta Eagles golf team, and they're all playing in the VT Championship this week.

Shead has worked his way to the top of the leaderboard. He's -2 overall after a 4-under 68 on Wednesday. He leads by 1 shot. Harrison, of Evans, is tied for 6th at +2. And Herrin is tied for 30th.

Here is a link to the Live Scoring.