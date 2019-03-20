Grovetown's Andrew Chong wins the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Video

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) -- Grovetown's Andrew Chong won the 2017 E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship at Jones Creek Golf Club on Thursday.

Chong shot a final round 70 to win the tournament by one stroke at two-under par for his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) victory.

"[It's] very special to me," Chong said. "I grew up here. I grew up playing this course, so it's very special to win [at] this venue."

"It's always exciting when a local kid can play well at a tournament here in town," PGA Tour professional Vaughn Taylor said. "It gets everyone excited. It's really special, and I'm really happy to see local kids play well."

Macon's Luke Dasher and India's Saptak Talwar finished tied for second at one-under par.

Last year's champion, Appling's Alex Shead, finished tied for fifth at two-over, while Augusta's Jay Beach finished tied for 18th.

For the full leaderboard, please click here.

On the ladies side, Florida's Megan Schofill won the tournament, while Evans' Madison Harwell finished tied for seventh.