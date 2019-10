SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ The Golden State Warriors could be spending a few weeks without guard Stephen Curry after he broke his left hand.

The fall happened during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 121-110 loss to Phoenix.

The two-time MVP drove to his left and leapt with the ball before coming down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court.

Suns forward Aron Baynes crashed onto Curry’s left hand.