Golden Eagles fall to Liberty 23-16 in FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Shai Werts #1 of the Georgia Southern Eagles runs for yardage against the Liberty Flames defense during the fourth quarter of the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

ORLANDO – Liberty University used a strong passing game and a stifling run defense to shut down Georgia Southern en route to a 23-13 victory in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium.

Flames signal caller Stephen Calvert threw for 270 yards and two scores and the Liberty offense rolled up 402 yards of total offense while the Eagles were held to just 249 yards of total offense as the Flames won their first bowl game in as many tries. For Georgia Southern, it marked their first bowl loss in three postseason appearances.

Georgia Southern finishes the 2019 season at 7-6 while Liberty improves to 8-5.

Key Scoring Plays

• After finding no luck early, Liberty’s Stephen Calvert found Johnny Huntley for a 57-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to put the Flames up early. GS 0, LU 7

• Wesley Kennedy III got the Eagles on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run off the left side on the first play of the second quarter. GS 7, LU 7

• The Flames went right back down field on the next drive, scoring in just 1:31 when Joshua Mack took it in from 3-yards out, but the PAT was doinked off the upright. GS 7, LU 13

• Liberty marched right down the field on the opening drive of the second half, pounding the Eagles with five runs before Calvert hit Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 14-yard touchdown. GS 7, LU 23

• After Java’n Singletary recorded his first collegiate interception, Tyler Bass drilled a 28-yard field goal to bring the Eagles to back within two possessions. GS 10, LU 23

• After Kindle Vildor’s ninth career interception, Bass made a 30-yard field goal to cut into the lead. GS 13, LU 23

• Tyler Bass broke the school record for field goals in a season with a 38 yarder with just over a minute left in the game. GS 16, LU 23

Stats of the Game

Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts threw his first interception in over two years when he was picked off late in the second quarter. His streak of 230 passes stands as a new school record. His last interception before Saturday’s pick came in the 2017 season finale against Coastal Carolina … Anthony Beck II averaged a Georgia Southern bowl-record 48.8 yards on nine punts … Monquavion Brinson set a new school record for career breakups with his lone breakup in the game.

Eagle of the Game

Tyler Bass hit three field goals to set a new school record for made field goals in a season with 20 and also had four touchbacks in as many kickoffs. The senior finishes his career with 54 made field goals, the second most in school history.

Up Next

Georgia Southern opens the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at Boise State.