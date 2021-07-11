Glover ends 10 year win drought at John Deere Classic; List and Brown finish in top 5

Lucas Glover hits off the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP) – Lucas Glover is a winner again after 10 long years. It all came together over the back nine at the John Deere Classic. The former U.S. Open champion birdied five of his last seven and finished with a par save from the bunker. That gave him a 64 and a two-shot victory over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na. It was his first PGA Tour victory after 244 official starts. Glover’s last win was in 2011 at Quail Hollow. The victory returns him to the Masters. He already was in the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s.

Two golfers with ties the CSRA, Luke List and Scott Brown finished the weekend strong. Closing out the weekend with top four finishes at -16 under par. Both earning exemptions for the British Open next week.

