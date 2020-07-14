Glenn Hills standout John Whitehead III signs with Jaguars

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After leading the Spartans to the GHSA 2-A state title game, senior John Whitehead III had the remainder of his recruitment placed on hold, due to the growing pandemic.

Whitehead was one of the top prospects in the CSRA, averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game his senior season.

“It was a real big hold, like nobody couldn’t really speak to me,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead choosing to attend Augusta University was the best choice for him, with the opportunity to make an immediate impact within Dip Metress’ highly respected system.

“I’m not a guy who draws attention but I fee like I’m going to have the gym packed next season things just really going to be rocking,” said Whitehead.