The number is seven. That is how many Augusta-area basketball teams had punched their tickets to the Georgia High School Association Final Four after all games from the Elite 8 had been played out.

With the boys from Grovetown and the girls from Josey already in the semifinals after Tuesday night, five more CSRA teams earned Final Four spots on Wednesday.

In class 3A, the defending state champions from Cross Creek once again went on the road and picked up a playoff win, taking down Groves 55-47. On the other side of the 3A bracket, the Thomson Bulldogs, who beat Cross Creek in the 3A Region 4 championship, took down Johnson – Savannah, 79-66.

In class 2A, Westside knocked off No. 2 Columbia on the road in the quarterfinals, and then demolished Early County at home, 77-36. On the other side of the 2A bracket, the Butler Bulldogs went on the road and took down Washington County, 51-41.

Warren County had the most dramatic finish to reach the class 1A Final Four, beating Dublin on the road in overtime, 61-60 on Lorenzo Johnson’s buzzer-beating three-pointer, which bounced off the back of the rim, then the top of the backboard, before falling through the net as time expired.

This year, the GHSA has moved all semifinal games to neutral sites around the state. All semifinal games will be played Friday, March 4 or Saturday, March 5.

Below are the GHSA Final Four matchups with dates, times and locations:

BOYS

6A

Grovetown vs Hughes

Saturday, March 5 at 8pm at University of West Georgia

3A

Sumter County vs Thomson

Saturday, March 5 at 4pm at Georgia College & State University

Cross Creek vs Beach

Saturday, March 5 at 8pm at Georgia College & State University

2A

Northeast vs Westside

Friday, March 4 at 4pm at Georgia College & State University

Butler vs Woodville-Tompson

Friday, March 4 at 8pm at Georgia College & State University

1A

Manchester vs Warren County

Saturday, March 5 at 4pm at Valdosta State University

GIRLS

2A

Elbert vs Josey

Friday, March 4 at 2pm at Georgia College & State University