The number is seven. That is how many Augusta-area basketball teams had punched their tickets to the Georgia High School Association Final Four after all games from the Elite 8 had been played out.
With the boys from Grovetown and the girls from Josey already in the semifinals after Tuesday night, five more CSRA teams earned Final Four spots on Wednesday.
In class 3A, the defending state champions from Cross Creek once again went on the road and picked up a playoff win, taking down Groves 55-47. On the other side of the 3A bracket, the Thomson Bulldogs, who beat Cross Creek in the 3A Region 4 championship, took down Johnson – Savannah, 79-66.
In class 2A, Westside knocked off No. 2 Columbia on the road in the quarterfinals, and then demolished Early County at home, 77-36. On the other side of the 2A bracket, the Butler Bulldogs went on the road and took down Washington County, 51-41.
Warren County had the most dramatic finish to reach the class 1A Final Four, beating Dublin on the road in overtime, 61-60 on Lorenzo Johnson’s buzzer-beating three-pointer, which bounced off the back of the rim, then the top of the backboard, before falling through the net as time expired.
This year, the GHSA has moved all semifinal games to neutral sites around the state. All semifinal games will be played Friday, March 4 or Saturday, March 5.
Below are the GHSA Final Four matchups with dates, times and locations:
BOYS
6A
Grovetown vs Hughes
Saturday, March 5 at 8pm at University of West Georgia
3A
Sumter County vs Thomson
Saturday, March 5 at 4pm at Georgia College & State University
Cross Creek vs Beach
Saturday, March 5 at 8pm at Georgia College & State University
2A
Northeast vs Westside
Friday, March 4 at 4pm at Georgia College & State University
Butler vs Woodville-Tompson
Friday, March 4 at 8pm at Georgia College & State University
1A
Manchester vs Warren County
Saturday, March 5 at 4pm at Valdosta State University
GIRLS
2A
Elbert vs Josey
Friday, March 4 at 2pm at Georgia College & State University