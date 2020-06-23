GHSA approves shot clock for high school basketball

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia High School Association Executive Committee approved the use of a shot clock in high school basketball. The shot clock will be implemented through a three-year phase.

Beginning in the 2020-2021 season, shot clocks will be used in holiday tournaments and showcases. The second phase will begin for the 2021-2022 season, with shot clocks being used in non-region and region games- only as long as the regions approve unanimously to use the shot clocks.

The final phase will take place in the 2022-2023 season, when it will be used for all games including state playoffs.

Georgia is only the10th state to add a shot clock for high school basketball.