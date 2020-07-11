Georgia Tech’s Strafaci wins 45th annual Palmetto Amateur

AIKEN-S.C. (WJBF) – Heading into the final round of the 45th annual Palmetto Amateur Georgia Tech rising senior Tyler Strafaci was only one stroke off the lead with a chance to win his second amateur event in a span of seven day.

Tyler closed the tournament with a round 1-under-par-69 and finished the week at 10-under. A week prior, he became the first Yellow Jacket to win the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst Golf Course.

Saturday, he started off his round, one stroke behind 16-year old Caleb Surratt, who commanded the field all week after shooting a low score of 7-under-par 63.

With his junior golf season cut short, Strafaci continued to work diligently on his game during the pandemic, and he believes his recent success shows his growth over the past three months.

” I could’ve taken a break and kind of put my feet, but I grinded and worked my butt off,” said Tyler “It’s just validation that I’m on the right track going forward .”