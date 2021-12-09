Georgia Tech shuts down No.3 UConn without Buekers,57-44

Georgia Tech shut down No. 3 UConn in its first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, defeating the Huskies 57-44 in a defensive slugfest Thursday night.

With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime (28-28) and at the end of the third quarter (39-39).

But Georgia Tech (7-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter before a raucous crowd of 4,578 — the sixth-largest in school history — to snap UConn’s 240-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points and Nerea Hermosa chipped in with 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

The Huskies (5-2) were held to a single free throw in the fourth until Evina Westbrook finally knocked down a shot with 1:18 remaining.

Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points.