Georgia Tech earns first win on the road at Florida State 16-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13.

Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win. Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.

James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives.

Georgia Tech opens at home versus UCF Saturday, September 19th.