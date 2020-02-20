Georgia Stuns No. 13 Auburn, 65-55

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the 13th-ranked Auburn Tigers in an SEC rematch, 65-55, in front of a sold-out Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.



This win marks the first over the Auburn Tigers since March of 2017. It also marks the second win over an AP Top 15 team this season, the last coming at No. 9 Memphis on Jan. 4. The last time the Bulldogs were able to defeat multiple top 15 teams in a season was during the 2003-04 season when they tallied three upsets.



Freshman sensation Anthony Edwards paced Georgia in scoring for the 16th time this season with 18. This marks the 22nd double-digit performance of his career. Junior Rayshaun Hammonds (13) and freshmen Sahvir Wheeler (13) and Toumani Camara (10) joined Edwards in double figures.



Edwards became the third-highest scoring freshman Bulldog of all time after upping his season points total to 486 in tonight’s game with his 18-point performance. Edwards passed Litterial Green’s 481 (1989) and now trails only behind Jumaine Jones (515; 1998) and Jacky Dorsey (646; 1975).



“The fans were here and on their feet,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “The win is awesome, there’s no question about it and I’m happy for our team. Thee bottom line is that shows we’re building a program. We are going through growing pains and hard days. We are going through adversity, but you don’t get a program built if you lose momentum with your fans. They are staying with us, and I’m so thankful for that… To have everybody here like that supporting us on a Wednesday night means a lot. So thank you Dawg Nation, from the bottom of my heart and from all of this team.”



The first five minutes of play saw back-and-forth action between the two teams. Hammonds and Edwards got the Bulldogs rolling, accounting for 15 of Georgia’s first 21 points.



Georgia held Auburn to 2-of-14 from the field en route to grabbing the 22-14 advantage with 7:56 remaining in the opening period.