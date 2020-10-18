Georgia Southern shuts out UMass 41-0

STATESBORO – Shai Werts threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Georgia Southern to a 41-0 football win over UMass Saturday afternoon in Paulson Stadium.

Eagles of the Game: Werts completed 11 of 16 passes for 128 yards and rushed 13 times for 76 yards. Wesley Kennedy III ran six times for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Malik Murray caught four passes for 68 yards and a score. Rashad Byrd finished with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss, and Derrick Canteen collected three tackles and an interception.

Key Moments: On the Eagles’ fifth play from scrimmage, Werts found Murray for a 47-yard touchdown pass as Georgia Southern (3-1) scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions of the contest.

With the Eagles ahead 31-0, Kennedy III took the pitch on the reverse action and ran 56 yards to the end zone to help put the game away.

Stats: Werts threw three touchdowns for the fourth time in his career, and GS rushed for 308 yards. The Eagles held UMass (0-1) to 191 yards of offense for the game.

Notes: It was the first game of the season for the Minutemen. It was the Eagles’ first shutout since a 52-0 win over South Alabama in 2017.

Scoring Plays:

GS – Werts 47-yard TD pass to Malik Murray – 12:18 1st, 7-0

GS – Werts 8-yard TD pass to Beau Johnson – 8:14 1st, 14-0

GS – Werts 10-yard TD pass to Beau Johnson – 9:12 2nd, 21-0

GS – Wets 4-yard TD run – 1:39 2nd, 28-0

GS – Alex Raynor 27-yard field goal – 13:08 3rd, 31-0

Up Next: The Eagles travel to Coastal Carolina for a Sun Belt Conference showdown against the Chanticleers next Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ESPNU.