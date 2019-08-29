Georgia Southern eyes big test vs No. 6 LSU

The Georgia Southern football team heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on sixth-ranked LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET)/6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 • 7:32 PM (ET)

Location: Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium; 102,231)



Records:

Georgia Southern: 0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt

#6 LSU: 0-0, 0-0 SEC

Broadcast Information

Broadcast: ESPNU

PBP: Mike Couzens; Analyst: Kirk Morrison; Sidelines: Ed Aschoff

Radio: Georgia Southern Sports Network

PBP: Danny Reed; Analyst: Terry Harvin; Sidelines: Russ Brown

GS: GAME NOTES (PDF)

LSU: GAME NOTES (PDF)

GAME DAY PAGE

Inside The Series

Overall: First Meeting

Current Streak: N/A

Last Meeting: N/A

Facts Maybe Only We Find Interesting: This will be the first meeting between LSU and Georgia Southern in football although the Eagles have played 13 games against other current SEC members … LSU’s radio broadcaster Chris Blair spent 10 years calling Georgia Southern’s games before making the move to Baton Rouge following the 2015 GS football season … The 10 largest crowds the Eagles have ever played in front of were all at SEC venues, including the top crowd of 101,821 at Alabama on Nov. 19, 2011 … The last time Georgia Southern played a game in August was at NC State in 2014 … The Eagles are 3-5 all-time in August … The last SEC team Georgia Southern played was Auburn in 2017 … GS is 1-2 against Florida, 0-1 against Alabama and Ole Miss, 0-2 against Auburn and 0-6 against Georgia … This will be the 10th time in program history the Eagles open the season at a Power 5 opponent … LSU will be the 11th AP Top 10 team the Eagles have ever faced … Georgia Southern is 3-4 all-time in games played in Louisiana … This is the only scheduled game on natural grass for GS this season … This is the first of three games for GS against teams from Louisiana (ULM, Louisiana).

Countdown to Kickoff

10: The 10 largest crowds the Eagles have ever played in front of were all at SEC venues, including an announced attendance of 101,821 at Alabama in 2011, which stands as the largest crowd GS has ever played in front of.

9: Georgia Southern has opened its season nine prior times with a Power 5 opponent, last in 2017 at Auburn.

8: The Eagles have played just eight previous games in the month of August.

7: Georgia Southern has played seven previous games in the Bayou State, winning three of them. The last came in 2018 when the Eagles fell at ULM.

6: Six Eagles will take the field Saturday as graduates of Georgia Southern. They are, in alphabetical order: Tyler Bass, Jay Bowdry, Lane Ecton, Jake Edwards, Colby Ransom and Alex Smith.

5: The Eagles have won just five of their 14 contests that have been broadcast on ESPNU, 1-7 on the road.

4: Senior All-American kicker Tyler Bass (19) needs four field goals of 40 yards or longer to set a new school record in the category (22 by David Cool).

3: Georgia Southern ended the 2018 season on a three-game winning streak, including a win in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, to lead the nation in a +7 1/2 win difference from 2017 to 2018.

2: The past two “Voice of the Eagles” will be on the call for the game, Danny Reed for Georgia Southern and Chris Blair for LSU.

1: The Eagles have one AP Top 25 win in program history, a 34-14 win over No. 25 Appalachian State last season at home on a Thursday night (Oct. 25).



Up Next:

vs. Maine – Saturday, Sept. 7

Allen E. Paulson Stadium; 6 pm

COURTESY GEORGIA SOUTHERN ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT