AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – In their first season set to play inside of Christenberry Fieldhouse, the home of the Augusta University Jaguars’ men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Georgia Soul opened the 2021 campaign with a 124-115 win over the North Alabama War Dawgs.

The Soul will return to action on November 21st at 5 p.m. against the River Region Generals.