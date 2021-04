AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After nearly a year off due to the pandemic the Georgia Soul returns to the hardwood. After countless hours of hard work, Georgia Soul ceo and team owner Ernesia Wright has orchestrated both the men’s and women’s team to play their games at Butler High School.

Check out there website before scheduled event times and dates:

https://www.georgiasoulbasketball.com/teams/?u=GEORGIASOUL&s=basketball