Georgia region tournament, South Carolina state playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Scores from around the area for Georgia region game and South Carolina state playoffs.

Georgia

Boys

Evans 62, Grovetown 84

Thomson 63, Cross Creek 53

Westside 52, Butler 38

Washington County 47, Dodge County 35

Jenkins County 68, Bryan County 56

Warren County 85, GMC 61

Girls

Rockdale 51, Grovetown 54

Greenbrier 61, Jackson Co. 17

Thomson 27, Cross Creek 50

Laney 58, Josey 63 OT

South Carolina

Boys

Fox Creek 63, Crestwood 61

Girls

North Augusta 54, Hartsville 23

James Island 25,Aiken 43

Silver Bluff 45, Marion 40

Denmark-Olar 67, Southside Christian 32

Augusta Christian 61, Laurence Manning 33

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories