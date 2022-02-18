Georgia region tournament, South Carolina state playoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Scores from around the area for Georgia region game and South Carolina state playoffs.
Georgia
Boys
Evans 62, Grovetown 84
Thomson 63, Cross Creek 53
Westside 52, Butler 38
Washington County 47, Dodge County 35
Jenkins County 68, Bryan County 56
Warren County 85, GMC 61
Girls
Rockdale 51, Grovetown 54
Greenbrier 61, Jackson Co. 17
Thomson 27, Cross Creek 50
Laney 58, Josey 63 OT
South Carolina
Boys
Fox Creek 63, Crestwood 61
Girls
North Augusta 54, Hartsville 23
James Island 25,Aiken 43
Silver Bluff 45, Marion 40
Denmark-Olar 67, Southside Christian 32
Augusta Christian 61, Laurence Manning 33