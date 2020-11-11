Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week

(AP) – Georgia at Missouri is the fourth Southeastern Conference game scheduled for Saturday to be postponed because of COVID-19.

The conference announced the game could not be played because of positive COVID-19 tests and individuals in quarantine after contact tracing within the Missouri program.

Earlier this week, No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State; No. 1 Alabama at LSU; and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee were all forced to reschedule.

Georgia and Missouri share no open dates the rest of the way, but could be made up on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC title game

