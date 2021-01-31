Georgia falls at No. 7 Texas A&M, 60-48

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas— The University of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team could not overcome a tough night on the offensive end in a 60-48 loss to No. 7 Texas A&M Sunday at Reed Arena.

No. 21 Georgia falls to 13-4, 5-4 in the SEC. Texas A&M is now 16-1 overall.

Senior guard Gabby Connally led Georgia with 18 points. The Lady Bulldogs shot a season-low 31 percent from the floor and committed 24 fouls on the night.

“Going into halftime with Jenna having to stay on the bench most of the first half, we felt pretty good tied at 22-22,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “In the second half, we just fouled way too much. That affects what we were trying to do offensively. We held a very good Texas A&M team to 60 points — that’s good enough to win. We just could not hit shots and we fouled way too much.”

A Connally 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in the first quarter gave Georgia the early 12-9 lead. The Lady Bulldogs held the Aggies to just 20 percent shooting from the floor as Texas A&M hit just three of its first 15 shots in the first 10 minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Connally and Que Morrison gave the Lady Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game at 20-15 with just over three minutes remaining in the half.

Both teams shot below 30 percent in the first 20 minutes as the two squads were knotted up at 22-22 at the end of the second quarter.

Georgia stayed cold and Texas A&M heated up in the third quarter as the Aggies built a 46-35 lead going into the fourth. Texas A&M outscored Georgia 24-13 in the third frame to take control of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs now face travel to Alabama for a Thursday night contest.