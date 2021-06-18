WJBF Game Night Live 2021 schedule released

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The schedule for the 2021 season of Game Night Live, WJBF’s weekly broadcast of the high school football game of the week, was announced on Friday, June 18th during NewsChannel 6 at 6.

This year’s schedule begins in Columbia County with North Augusta visiting Lakeside on August 20th. Over the next 11 weeks Game Night Live will broadcast from at least eight sites across the CSRA covering games including at least 18 teams.

New this year, the final two weeks of the season will be “flex” games, allowing WJBF to pick the most important games with postseason implications to broadcast.

Once again this year WJBF’s John Hart will call the play-by-play, with longtime local sports expert Ashley Brown providing color analysis and former local high school and college football star Matt Lane reporting from the sidelines.

WJBF Game Night Live airs each Friday night at 7:30 on WJBF 6.2 (MeTV), with an encore presentation each following Sunday at noon on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

To see the full schedule, see the picture above or click on the video to watch the full schedule reveal.