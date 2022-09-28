AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
So we’re bringing you the scores a bit differently on Week 7 of FFN 2022, check out the scores from each day below as they happen and keep checking this article for updates.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Prep
|6
|Thomas Jefferson
|20
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|6
|Estill
|40
|Blackville-Hilda
|HKT
|Brunswick
|56
|Grovetown
|39
|Edisto
|6
|Barnwell
|42
|Memorial Day
|Edmund Burke
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|37
|Denmark-Olar
|53
|Wagener-Salley
|Williston-Elko
Thursday, Sept. 29
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Aiken
|Airport
|Batesburg-Leesville
|Strom Thurmond
|Cross Creek
|Harlem
|Evans
|Lakeside
|Glenn Hills
|Butler
|Hancock Central
|Glascock County
|Jefferson County
|ECI
|Laney
|WACO
|McCormick
|Ware Shoals
|Morgan County
|ARC
|North Augusta
|South Aiken
|GNL
|Putnam County
|Westside
|Silver Bluff
|Fox Creek
|South Effingham
|Screven County
|Swainsboro
|Irwin County
|CANCELED
|Thomson
|Josey
Friday, Sept. 30
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|Hammond
|Branchville
|Allendale-Fairfax
|Briarwood
|Brentwood
|Burke County
|Wayne County
|M-S
|Westminster
|Washington-Wilkes
|Warren County