AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

So we’re bringing you the scores a bit differently on Week 7 of FFN 2022, check out the scores from each day below as they happen and keep checking this article for updates.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Team Score Team Score Augusta Prep 6 Thomas Jefferson 20 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6 Estill 40 Blackville-Hilda HKT Brunswick 56 Grovetown 39 Edisto 6 Barnwell 42 Memorial Day Edmund Burke Ridge Spring-Monetta 37 Denmark-Olar 53 Wagener-Salley Williston-Elko Week 7 Official Results – September 28, 2022

Thursday, Sept. 29

Team Score Team Score Aiken Airport Batesburg-Leesville Strom Thurmond Cross Creek Harlem Evans Lakeside Glenn Hills Butler Hancock Central Glascock County Jefferson County ECI Laney WACO McCormick Ware Shoals Morgan County ARC North Augusta South Aiken GNL Putnam County Westside Silver Bluff Fox Creek South Effingham Screven County Swainsboro Irwin County CANCELED Thomson Josey Week 7 Official Results – September 29, 2022

Friday, Sept. 30