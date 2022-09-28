AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

So we’re bringing you the scores a bit differently on Week 7 of FFN 2022, check out the scores from each day below as they happen and keep checking this article for updates.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

TeamScoreTeamScore
Augusta Prep6Thomas Jefferson20
Bamberg-Ehrhardt6Estill40
Blackville-HildaHKT
Brunswick56Grovetown39
Edisto6Barnwell42
Memorial DayEdmund Burke
Ridge Spring-Monetta37Denmark-Olar53
Wagener-SalleyWilliston-Elko
Week 7 Official Results – September 28, 2022

Thursday, Sept. 29

TeamScoreTeamScore
AikenAirport
Batesburg-LeesvilleStrom Thurmond
Cross CreekHarlem
EvansLakeside
Glenn HillsButler
Hancock CentralGlascock County
Jefferson CountyECI
LaneyWACO
McCormickWare Shoals
Morgan CountyARC
North AugustaSouth AikenGNL
Putnam CountyWestside
Silver BluffFox Creek
South EffinghamScreven County
SwainsboroIrwin CountyCANCELED
ThomsonJosey
Week 7 Official Results – September 29, 2022

Friday, Sept. 30

TeamScoreTeamScore
Augusta ChristianHammond
BranchvilleAllendale-Fairfax
BriarwoodBrentwood
Burke CountyWayne County
M-SWestminster
Washington-WilkesWarren County
Week 7 Official Results – September 30, 2022